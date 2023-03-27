Home Cities Delhi

Police bust organised drug rackets; narcotics worth Rs 40cr seized, 4 held

The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and the accused Md Irfan was arrested.

Published: 27th March 2023 10:19 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of five people in two different operations, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted multiple international narcotic syndicates that were involved in trafficking of heroin and opium and seized contraband worth around Rs 40 crore in the international market.

Sharing details of the first operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said acting on a tip-off received on March 25, a raid was conducted and one Md. Irfan (26), a resident of Manipur, was apprehended, who was driving a black Scorpio. “On search of the vehicle, pure quality heroin weighing around 2.7kg was recovered, which was concealed in the cavities of Scorpio at door panels and stepney in 224 soap boxes,” the officer said.

He said the value of recovered contraband was around Rs 20 crores in the international market. It was smuggled to Manipur through the Myanmar border and was being further supplied to Delhi-NCR, he said.
The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and the accused Md Irfan was arrested. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he drove the vehicle containing drugs to Assam and Delhi from Manipur and is paid Rs  20,000 per trip. Earlier, the accused supplied 2-3 consignments of drugs to one Raju at Guwahati, Assam.

In the second operation, the police arrested three people, identified as Onkar Mal (52), Om Prakash alias Fauji (52) and Vikash Pareek (35), all residents of Rajasthan, as they were allegedly bringing two consignments of Opium from Manipur in a TATA canter and Ertiga car to supply the same in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

“Around 100kg of fine quality opium has been recovered from two vehicles seized from the arrested persons. The recovered contraband was packed in polythene packets and was smartly concealed in cavities in TATA canter and Ertiga car to get away from the eyes of law enforcement agencies during search of their vehicles,” the official said.

The accused trio disclosed that they were members of an international drug cartel and have been supplying Opium and Heroin from Myanmar and Manipur to Delhi and Rajasthan.

