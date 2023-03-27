World’s highest rail bridge over Chenab in J&K soon

Fayaz wani and Rajesh kumar thakur By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: After a successful trial run a few days back, the world’s highest railway bridge, touted as higher than Eiffel Tower, over the Chenab in J&K, will be made operational soon after a few more trial runs, government sources said. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the arch bridge was conducted on March 21.

After travelling on the track-mounted trolley with railway officials and inspecting the iconic bridge having a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed, the minister said the government has decided to set up a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility at Badgam in the Valley. The 1.31-km-long Chenab bridge, coming up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore at Bakkal-Kauri over the Chenab in Pir Panjal mountain range of Reasi district, has passed all the mandatory tests.

The tests that have been conducted to check the stability and safety of the world’s highest bridge include high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test and hydrological impacts due to water level increase.

The bridge has a central span of 467 metres and is being built at a height of 359m from the bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel tower, which is 324 meters tall. A whopping 28,000 tonnes of steel, according to the minister, has been used in the making of the bridge.“It is a proud moment for India. The bridge will be completed soon,” the minister said.

Inspected the Chenab Bridge- world’s highest rail arch bridge. pic.twitter.com/EA6qLLtsv9 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 26, 2023

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: After a successful trial run a few days back, the world’s highest railway bridge, touted as higher than Eiffel Tower, over the Chenab in J&K, will be made operational soon after a few more trial runs, government sources said. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the first run of a track-mounted trolley on the arch bridge was conducted on March 21. After travelling on the track-mounted trolley with railway officials and inspecting the iconic bridge having a height of 359 metres from the Chenab riverbed, the minister said the government has decided to set up a Vande Bharat Express train maintenance facility at Badgam in the Valley. The 1.31-km-long Chenab bridge, coming up at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore at Bakkal-Kauri over the Chenab in Pir Panjal mountain range of Reasi district, has passed all the mandatory tests. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The tests that have been conducted to check the stability and safety of the world’s highest bridge include high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test and hydrological impacts due to water level increase. The bridge has a central span of 467 metres and is being built at a height of 359m from the bed level. It is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel tower, which is 324 meters tall. A whopping 28,000 tonnes of steel, according to the minister, has been used in the making of the bridge.“It is a proud moment for India. The bridge will be completed soon,” the minister said. Inspected the Chenab Bridge- world’s highest rail arch bridge. pic.twitter.com/EA6qLLtsv9 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 26, 2023