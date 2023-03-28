Atishi appreciates ‘state-of-the art’ school’s swanky building, facilities

Home Cities Delhi

It is equipped with 127 classrooms, 8 labs, 2 libraries, MP Hall with a capacity of 250 children, etc.

A newly built government school in the national capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing her inspections of newly-built Delhi government schools across the capital, Education Minister Atishi inspected another state-of-the-art government school on Monday.  This four-storey school in Libaspur village of Badli that has been constructed recently is no less than a magnificent building of a multinational company. 

It is equipped with 127 classrooms, 8 labs, 2 libraries, MP Hall with a capacity of 250 children, etc. Along with this, there is also a plan to build an indoor sports complex in this school in the future. During the inspection of the school along with the officials of PWD and the Education Department, the officials said that the construction work of the school is near completion and will be wrapped up in 2-3 weeks.

Education Minister Atishi said, “This newly-constructed school of the Delhi Government in Libaspur village of Badli is like a building of an MNC. This magnificent state-of-the-art school is the result of the government’s priority and dedication towards education.

Before the Kejriwal Government came into power in 2015, the government schools in Delhi were in a dilapidated condition, with broken walls and dark rooms, which resulted in the loss of children’s future prospects.” It is to be noted that the recently constructed four-storeyed school in Libaspur village of Badli constituency has been divided into three blocks and is equipped with 127 classrooms. 

