Gang of vehicle thieves busted, Four held

The team checked the CCTV footage of all incidents of car theft and manual intelligence was also mounted accordingly.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:24 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a syndicate of vehicle thieves after a series of raids in Bihar, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh during which four people were arrested and 12 stolen luxury cars were recovered.

The accused were identified as Sunil (46), Manjeet alias Madan (38), Amjad Raja Khan and Naklum Bisai (34). DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan, in a media briefing, said a police team was tasked to work on motor vehicle theft cases in the Dwarka district. The team checked the CCTV footage of all incidents of car theft and manual intelligence was also mounted accordingly.

On March 9, when the police team was present in the area of Bharthal, information was received by the team that one auto-lifter namely Sunil, who is previously involved in several theft cases is present with his associate near DDA Flats, Sec-26, Dwarka in a stolen car. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and at the instance of the informer two persons were apprehended along with one Ignis car by the team. 

Comments

