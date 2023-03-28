Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal, on the backfoot, touts ‘Delhi model’ 

Delhi CM asserted that the AAP government has accomplished in eight years what other parties failed to do since Independence. 

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi model of governance is a zero-corruption model and asserted that the AAP government has accomplished in eight years what other parties failed to do since Independence. 

“The Delhi model is a zero-corruption model... Delhi has the least inflation in the country. The Delhi model is arranging world-class health, transport, 24x7 electricity and water supplies and creating a clean and modern city. It’s a model for all the castes, men and women. In 75 years, people have not seen such a model,” he said. The work carried out in the last eight years is much more than what has been done since Independence, he said. 

“Until 2015, in the name of primary healthcare, the capital had a crumbled dispensary. But now there are 515 mohalla clinics, four women mohalla clinics, and 30 polyclinics,” said Kejriwal. Making a comparison with pre-2015, he added that earlier there was a power cut of more than seven hours during the summer season, however, now there are zero power cuts. 

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP MLAs and said their universe came into being in 2014, when the party came to power at the Centre. As Kejriwal was listing out his government’s achievements, some BJP MLAs interjected and cited the Centre’s role in the development of the national capital.

The chief minister said Delhi was earlier known for CWG scam and CNG scam but now it’s known for excellent schools and hospitals. In addition to this, he listed other achievements of the AAP government in various fields including transport, infrastructure, waste management, education, water supply and others. 

‘For BJP, universe came into being only in 2014’

