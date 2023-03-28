MCD Budget will please ‘oppressed’ traders: AAP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to benefit traders of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its intention to table four proposals in the MCD Budget. The party said that the proposals will be presented at the Budget session of the MCD starting on Tuesday.

One of the resolutions would be brought by AAP councillors Parveen Kumar and Sunil Chaddha pertaining to presenting the MCD’s side before the judicial committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “The proposals are aimed at relieving the suffering of the merchants of Delhi, who have been exploited by the BJP-led MCD for 15 years. The first proposal, to be presented by AAP councillors Praveen Kumar and Sunil Chadha, aims to stop the practice of sealing and make the MCD speak in favour of the traders,” he said. BJP’s MCD-appointed lawyers would put forth arguments against the interests of businessmen.

The AAP MLA said that the second proposal, to be presented by Ravinder Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani, proposes to stop sending further notices to put an end to the endless harassment of traders. The third proposal will be presented by Prem Chauhan and Devendra Kumar and aims to prevent any action against those who have received notices in the name of conversion charges. The fourth proposal will be presented by Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal and Mohini Jeenewal which proposes that no further notice of any kind should be sent to any local shopping centres or commercial shopping centres.

Pathak urged his BJP counterparts to support the proposals, especially the one related to opening up the sealing of shops unjustly sealed for too long. LoH Goyal said that once the first proposal is passed, all businesses in Delhi will be able to benefit from it. He urged the BJP councillors and their associates to read the proposals with an open mind and not engage in dirty politics.

