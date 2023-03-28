Municipal official, who irked AAP, shown door

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensed with the services of Bhagwan Singh, who was serving on a contractual basis after retirement from the post. The move came a day ahead of a special meeting convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday to discuss and deliberate on the civic body’s Budget, which must be cleared by March 31.

Singh, whose contract was due to expire in June, was in the crosshairs of the AAP which accused him of favouring BJP during the MCD’s internal polls held recently. The party is also likely to censure Singh in the House for his alleged partisan role in the Mayoral and the Standing Committee polls, said sources.

Sources said that during the elections of the Standing Committee, Oberoi asked Singh to approve her decision of declaring one vote cast in favour of BJP counsellor Pankaj Luthra as invalid. Singh was appointed as an observer by the State Election Commission.

Sources said that Singh did not concur with Oberoi and also did not sign off on the election result. The poll eventually ended in a stalemate. The Mayor was also not happy with the incident report Singh prepared for the L-G. Sources said that the Delhi Assembly Committee on Petitions — headed by AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi — summoned Singh early this month in connection with questions over the nomination of 10 aldermen to whom the presiding officer had given voting power in Mayoral elections.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensed with the services of Bhagwan Singh, who was serving on a contractual basis after retirement from the post. The move came a day ahead of a special meeting convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday to discuss and deliberate on the civic body’s Budget, which must be cleared by March 31. Singh, whose contract was due to expire in June, was in the crosshairs of the AAP which accused him of favouring BJP during the MCD’s internal polls held recently. The party is also likely to censure Singh in the House for his alleged partisan role in the Mayoral and the Standing Committee polls, said sources. Sources said that during the elections of the Standing Committee, Oberoi asked Singh to approve her decision of declaring one vote cast in favour of BJP counsellor Pankaj Luthra as invalid. Singh was appointed as an observer by the State Election Commission.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said that Singh did not concur with Oberoi and also did not sign off on the election result. The poll eventually ended in a stalemate. The Mayor was also not happy with the incident report Singh prepared for the L-G. Sources said that the Delhi Assembly Committee on Petitions — headed by AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi — summoned Singh early this month in connection with questions over the nomination of 10 aldermen to whom the presiding officer had given voting power in Mayoral elections.