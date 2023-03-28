Home Cities Delhi

Municipal official, who irked AAP, shown door

Singh, whose contract was due to expire in June, was in the crosshairs of the AAP which accused him of favouring BJP during the MCD’s internal polls held recently.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensed with the services of Bhagwan Singh, who was serving on a contractual basis after retirement from the post. The move came a day ahead of a special meeting convened at the MCD headquarters on Tuesday to discuss and deliberate on the civic body’s Budget, which must be cleared by March 31.

Singh, whose contract was due to expire in June, was in the crosshairs of the AAP which accused him of favouring BJP during the MCD’s internal polls held recently. The party is also likely to censure Singh in the House for his alleged partisan role in the Mayoral and the Standing Committee polls, said sources.

Sources said that during the elections of the Standing Committee, Oberoi asked Singh to approve her decision of declaring one vote cast in favour of BJP counsellor Pankaj Luthra as invalid. Singh was appointed as an observer by the State Election Commission.

Sources said that Singh did not concur with Oberoi and also did not sign off on the election result.  The poll eventually ended in a stalemate. The Mayor was also not happy with the incident report Singh prepared for the L-G.  Sources said that the Delhi Assembly Committee on Petitions — headed by AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi — summoned Singh early this month in connection with questions over the nomination of 10 aldermen to whom the presiding officer had given voting power in Mayoral elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp