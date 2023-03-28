Home Cities Delhi

Rahul disqualification: Congress to take out protest march from Red Fort

They added that party MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.

A Congress supporter outside the residence of party leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources said.

The Congress has said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.

The Gandhi scion was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament soon after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding his 'Modi surname' comments.

