Tech corner: Change the way you see

Rekkie’s smart snow goggles combine tech and style to provide a great experience in the snow. It sports a transparent HUD (heads-up display) to find friends, control music, check notifications, view stats, and answer calls. These also come with swappable lenses depending on usage. rekkie.com

Itel’s A60 is an excellent smartphone for its price point. Coming in at 6.6”, it has a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts for a day-and-a-half plus with heavy usage. It has dual security advantages in the form of fingerprint + face unlock. Photos taken by the rear and front cams are bright and vivid. Itel A60 is great for daily use and comes with Android 12 and a one-time screen replacement in case of any eventuality. Great value phone. itel-india.com

