Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Change the way you see

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 28th March 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rs 29,000

CHANGE THE WAY YOU SEE
Rekkie’s smart snow goggles combine tech and style to provide a great experience in the snow. It sports a transparent HUD (heads-up display) to find friends, control music, check notifications, view stats, and answer calls. These also come with swappable lenses depending on usage. rekkie.com

SLEEK & AFFORDABLE
Itel’s A60 is an excellent smartphone for its price point. Coming in at 6.6”, it has a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts for a day-and-a-half plus with heavy usage. It has dual security advantages in the form of fingerprint + face unlock. Photos taken by the rear and front cams are bright and vivid. Itel A60 is great for daily use and comes with Android 12 and a one-time screen replacement in case of any eventuality. Great value phone. itel-india.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech Corner
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp