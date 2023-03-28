Home Cities Delhi

West Delhi mall sealed by MCD over tax default

The corporation said that the dues stand to the tune of Rs 3 crore (MCD) and is taking stern action against the property tax defaulters.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the property of West Delhi-based Paradise Mall after its promoters failed to pay Rs 3 crore of property tax to the civic body despite reminders.

The corporation said that the dues stand to the tune of Rs 3 crore (MCD) and is taking stern action against the property tax defaulters. “The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in an ongoing drive against the property tax defaulters has sealed/attached Paradise Mall at Rajouri Garden in West Zone. Approx Rs. 3.00 crore of property tax due was outstanding against the properties,” the civic body said in a statement.

“The property owners failed to pay the outstanding property tax dues, despite being given ample opportunities by MCD to pay outstanding dues,” it added. Property taxpayers are requested to pay their outstanding dues and avail the benefit of the Samriddhi Amnesty scheme.

The MCD is carrying out a drive against property tax defaulters. Sealing of the mall was the latest in the crackdown. Two days ago, the civic body sealed one farmhouse in DLF Chhatterpur area located in South Delhi. Approx Rs 1 crore of property tax is outstanding against the property. “MCD is taking similar action against the big tax defaulters for sealing/attachment of farmhouses or other properties in various areas,” the corporation said.

“In order to avoid such action, property tax defaulters are advised to pay their outstanding dues on or before 31.3.2023 and avail of the benefits of the Samriddhi Amnesty scheme launched by MCD. The scheme is valid only up to 31.3.2023,” it added.

