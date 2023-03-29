Home Cities Delhi

Adani is front, PM Modi is investor: Delhi CM in Assembly

Reacting to his allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP itself was corruption-ridden and is now running a campaign against PM Modi to try and divert public attention.

Published: 29th March 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on PM Narendra Modi, levelling allegations of corruption against him even as the Assembly officially took up the Adani-Hindenburg issue.  

“Adani is the front, Modi is the investor,” he quipped. Kejriwal said that recently, he met a person who asked him questions about the relationship between PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. “The person asked me that if the PM says he did nothing even for his relatives, why is he trying to protect Adani on the ‘Hindenburg report’ issue? This report tarnished Modi’s image, but he is still saving him,” he said. 

“Modi went to Sri Lanka and pressurised President Rajapaksa to give a wind power project to Adani. The same happened in Bangladesh and Israel.  It wasn’t for Adani, it was for himself,” he added. Kejriwal further claimed that the Modi government tweaked the rules for the auction of airports at the last minute just to benefit the Adani group, which went on to get the rights to operate six of them. 

The Assembly, dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), passed a resolution, tabled by party MLA Sanjiv Jha, demanding that a message be sent from the House to Parliament to consider setting up of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

The Assembly also urged the Supreme Court to expand the scope of a plea on electoral bonds to look into the possibility of money from Adani being “transferred” to the ruling party at the Centre through the bonds.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP itself was corruption-ridden and is now running a campaign against PM Modi to try and divert public attention from its own misdeeds. 

He said that the announcement by AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai that his party will launch a nationwide poster campaign against PM Modi shows its own political bankruptcy and desperation. AAP was recently accused of pasting ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’ posters in Delhi.

