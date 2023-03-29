Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in limbo ahead of G20 summit

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city is focusing on moving beggars and homeless people from the areas which the foreign leaders will visit during the G20 meeting scheduled for September this year. However, the cultural melting point of the city- ‘New Chandni Chowk’ which was inaugurated in September 2021 is apparently out of government’s reach where the entire redeveloped stretch continues to be ‘under progress’ or ‘poorly maintained’ for the last two years and six months.

Beggars and homeless occupying the stretch, non-restricted movement of vehicles in the non-motorised zone, illegal encroachments in the market area remain a concern. Sanjay Bhargava, President Chandni Chowk market traders association, “The entire redeveloped stretch is full of drug addicts who harass visitors and indulge in snatching, pick pocketing all day.”

He added, “Foreign delegates have been visiting our area and during the G20, maximum people will visit the Town Hall in Chandni Chowk. The entire area is in a shameful status, the plantation is going haywire. The government is not even paying heed to the area in front of the Red Fort.” Bhargava has been making several requests to the ministers, PMO but nothing is being done.

“Vehicles move freely in prohibited hours and footpaths are fully encroached. Hope the government could order removal and rehabilitation of these drug addicts, homeless and vagabonds for a safe visit in the area,” Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, the second phase which was supposed to involve the façade improvement of Chandni Chowk has not been started yet. Earlier, a source shared that a consultant has been already appointed for the second phase of the redevelopment project and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, following which the budget will be decided accordingly.

