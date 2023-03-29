Delhi Education Minister inaugurates 37th School of specialised excellence in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to ensure world-class education for all children in the national capital, Education Minister Atishi inaugurated another iconic Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Rana Pratap Bagh on Tuesday.

The new SoSE will provide specialised education in ‘humanities’. It has state-of-the-art spacious classrooms, labs, libraries, toilets, a multipurpose hall, and a lift. A total of 400 students will be enrolled in this magnificent school which will focus on experiential and industry-linked pedagogy to develop skills like research, critical thinking, and communication. With the inauguration, the number of SoSEs has now increased to 37 in Delhi. It is to be noted that in 2023-24, there would be Schools of Specialised Excellence in 37 buildings with nearly 10,000 students.

Atishi said, “This School of Specialised Excellence of Rana Pratap Bagh will become one of the best schools in Delhi. The school with advanced facilities will ensure world-class quality education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds.”

Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and senior officials of the education department were also present during the inauguration. Atishi was welcomed by the NCC band of Delhi Government schools at the inauguration ceremony and she unveiled the plaque and took stock of the new classrooms, biology lab, and staff rooms built on the first floor and the magnificent library and multi-purpose hall built on the third floor. Atishi said, “No private school in this area will be as magnificent as this government school.”

