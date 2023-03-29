ED, CBI have brought all corrupt people in one party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the raids by CBI and ED have brought all the corrupt people into "one party" and when the BJP's rule ends the country will become corruption-free.

Speaking on the confidence motion tabled by him in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP withdrew the no-confidence motion after it failed to poach AAP MLAs, who he said won't succumb to any pressure.

Alleging that the BJP only knows how to fight and abuse, the chief minister claimed that let alone 2025 Assembly polls, the saffron party can not win even in 2050 in Delhi.

Alleging the use of central agencies by the BJP, Kejriwal said the saffron party has has not failed to miss any chance to "trample" democracy in the country.

Kejriwal claimed his MLAs have been threatened with CBI and ED raids and offered Rs 25 crore bribe but nothing could break them.

"Each one of you is a gem. Don't be afraid. Even if you go to jail, I will take care of your family," he said.

The motion was passed with the majority by the House. The eight BJP MLAs were absent during the voting.

Citing Prime Minister's remark a day before that ED-CBI have brought all the corrupt on one platform, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying "The ED and the CBI have brought all the corrupt people in one party."

"All the thieves, loots and corrupt are in one party. Once the BJP people are in jail after their government's rule ends, the country will become corruption-free," he charged.

Citing the examples of Narayan Rane, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari, he alleged that since they were involved in corruption, they joined BJP.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had tried to break his government in 2017 and even in subsequent years, but was not successful.

"If you have some dignity left, do not try Operation Lotus on our MLAs. We are followers of Bhagat Singh," he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP needed 14 MLAs for a no-confidence motion, and tried tactics to get AAP MLAs towards its side but everything failed.

"Happenings inside the Delhi Assembly send out a positive message for democracy today," he added.

The BJP-ruled Centre does not allow opposition party governments to work, Kejriwal alleged.

"We believe in democracy, so we offered BJP MLAs to speak though they could not bring a no-confidence motion against our government. We allowed them to speak. We welcome criticism. But these people only know how to fight and abuse. Leave alone 2025 assembly polls, BJP can not win even in 2050 in Delhi," he said.

Later, speaking to reporters after the assembly session, Kejriwal said BJP had announced it will bring a no-confidence motion.

"But to table such a motion, you need signatures at least 20 per cent MLAs. In order to do so, they threatened our MLAs but none of them broke. AAP MLAs cannot be broken through fear and threat," he said.

"Our confidence motion has won with a huge majority. People have tremendous faith in us. We are doing work for public, something that has not been done in the last 75 years. I thank the public for showing faith. We are fighting polls in Karnataka and I hope we get good results," the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, while participating in the discussion, BJP MLA Anil Bajpai alleged that the voice of the Opposition is being suppressed in the House.

"There are various issues related to Delhi. How many Mohalla Clinics have been opened despite the promise of 1,000? No medicines for diabetes and blood pressure available in Mohalla Clinic," he said.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak asserted that the confidence of the House as well as the confidence of the people of Delhi is intact in the Kejriwal government.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, "The AAP government has lost faith among the people of Delhi. The AAP is taking its last breath. It is like a lamp that is about to be extinguished."

He also announced that after the next Assembly elections in Delhi, a BJP worker will be sitting in place of Kejriwal.

