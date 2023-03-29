Home Cities Delhi

Trial court relief for Sharjeel, Safoora set aside

HC says Jamia protests were unlawful, mob gathered with intention to violate the law
 

Published: 29th March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar. (File PTI, Facebook)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday partially set aside a trial court order discharging Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and eight others in a 2019 violence case at Jamia Millia Islamia, while charging the student activists under rioting, unlawful assembly, and other offences.

The High Court held that the protests, which flared up during the anti-CAA period, were an unlawful assembly and the mob gathered with the intention to violate the law. “Though, in a democracy, there can be no question of dissent being suppressed or fundamental right of freedom of expression by peaceful means being infringed, however, at the same time, there is no place of violent collective action to register one’s anguish against ideological differences,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed in the 90-page judgement.

The High Court order was following the revision petition moved by the Delhi Police against the trial court relief to Imam and others which also said that the cops ‘managed to rope them as scapegoats’ in 
the case. The HC judge, however, refused to pass an interim direction to expunge the remarks as requested by the police.

It was held that prima-facie charges of rioting and unlawful assembly are made out against nine of the 11 
accused, including Imam, Tanha, and Zargar. The court charged Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem and Chanda Yadav under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 427 (mischief) of the IPC, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act. 

The HC said there is no confusion about rights of the individuals to express themselves and to assemble lawfully for lawful purpose, however, the assembly of such persons cannot be permitted to violate laws of the land or regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Safoora Zargar
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp