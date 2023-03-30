Home Cities Delhi

Aadyam Theatre returns to capital with modern classic 'Hayavadana'

The Kannada play, translated into Hindi by BV Karanth, is directed by Padma Shri awardee Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry and produced by Bengaluru-based Bhoomija Trust.

'Hayavadana'

Aadyam Theatre's Hayavadana. (Photo | Aadyam Theatre Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following a successful run in Mumbai, Aadyam Theatre -- an initiative by Aditya Birla Group -- will now make its return to the national capital with its sixth edition showcasing Girish Karnard's modern Indian classic "Hayavadana".

It will be staged here at Kamani Auditorium this weekend.

Dealing with notions of "individuality, freedom, gender politics, and feminism at its core", "Hayavadana" aims to reflect on the reality of the day through talent both on and off stage.

Puneet Kumar Mishra, Ipshita Chakraborty, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Pallavi Jadhao and Brinda Chinmay Nayak round out the cast of the stage production.

"The play's time and space has been pulled into the present and my approach to discovering the text with the actors is based on improvisations, by pushing them to take risks, and exploring the unexpected, the unfamiliar. The play is complex and layered, and offers multiple interpretations. I hope the play resonates with the audience in Delhi," said Chowdhry in her statement.

Shedding new light on "Hayavadana", Chowdhry has taken the creative liberty to comprehend its ending in her own distinct way without disturbing the text.

According to Aadyam Theatre, the play will strike the right chord with the viewers and entertain them while "punching holes in the conventional stereotypes of the world we live in".

"It captivated the audience in Mumbai with its design and performances, and I hope Delhi does not miss this experience - it certainly is one of a kind.

Neelam Mansingh, known for her exceptional direction, adds a refreshing twist to the play, and is supported by an outstanding cast that truly brings the text to life and makes it their own," added Purva Naresh from Aadyam Theatre's curation team.

