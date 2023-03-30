AAP brings in confidence motion in Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday brought in a motion of confidence in the Assembly, claiming that Opposition members wanted to bring a no-trust vote but could not gather the support of enough MLAs.

“We got to know that Opposition members wanted to bring a no-confidence motion against us. Signatures of 20 per cent members of the House are needed to bring a no-confidence motion. There are 70 members in the Delhi Assembly which means signatures of 14 members are needed,” Kejriwal said while tabling the confidence motion. He claimed that the opposition members could not gather the support of 14 MLAs. “They threatened them, tempted them, but nothing worked. So they withdrew it,” he said.

“To counter it, I am tabling a confidence motion,” he said, asking Opposition MLAs to participate in it and raise their issues. “We believe in democracy, so we offered BJP MLAs to speak though they could not bring a no-confidence motion against our government. We allowed them to speak. We welcome criticism. But these people only know how to fight and abuse. Leave alone 2025 assembly polls, BJP cannot win even in 2050 in Delhi,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP made a similar claim in 2017 that they will break the AAP-led government.

“The BJP failed in attempting to break our government in 2017, 2019 and now in 2023, I plead, please don’t get yourself insulted now after making such attempts again,” he said.

Kejriwal also took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi in his speech. “PM says that ED and CBI bring all corrupt politicians together. I would like to correct this statement. The truth is that the raids by CBI and ED have brought all the corrupt people to the BJP,” he said.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s statement, chief of the BJP’s Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva said, “The corrupt politicians are afraid and are coming on a single platform against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trying to run a campaign against him.”

