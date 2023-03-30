Home Cities Delhi

Delhi commission for women demands action on harassment of girls during IP College fest

A day after students of the Indraprastha College for Women had alleged harassment by several men, who had climbed the walls of the college;

Published: 30th March 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after students of the Indraprastha College for Women had alleged harassment by several men, who had climbed the walls of the college; the Delhi commission for women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi police and IP college principal on reports of sexual harassment.

The Commission has sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. The commission has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this regard. The Commission has sought an action taken report by April 3, 2023.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen several cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements that have forcibly entered colleges, especially during the fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities. The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi, however, said, “Today, at around 1100 hrs, some 30 protestors from AISA, who had given a call yesterday, for a protest, had gathered at IP College of Women. They were asked to disperse as their protest was declared unlawful and no permission was granted. When they didn’t, they were removed from there without the use of any force. A total of 26 persons have been removed so far.
“Situation is normal at present. Regarding the previous days at IP, the investigation is in progress; we are mounting human and technical surveillance; college authorities are also being requested to help in this regard and the culprits shall be nabbed as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DSW has asked the IPWC whether security was sought by college authorities from Delhi Police for the fest; the reasons for the security lapses during the fest and action taken against the officials responsible for the same and also the copy of complaints by the students and the college for the harassment. Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) along with other progressive organizations staged a protest in front of IPCW but later faced detention by the Delhi Police.

