Delhi government cracks whip on guest teachers

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department on Tuesday issued a warning to the guest teachers stating that their identity cards will be blocked for the next six months if they fail to report for duty within the stipulated time. The education department in its order stated, "It has been observed that the various relieved guest teachers, when reallocated to other school(s) are not reporting in the allocated school within given time and approaching or visiting DoE for their transfer or posting to another school(s). Whereas, it is mandatory to report for their joining within seven working days from the date of issuance of the re-allocation order, failing which it shall be presumed that the guest teacher is not willing to join duty and his or her ID shall be blocked till the next six months from the date of order and no reallocation will be done till the time. "This has been viewed seriously by the higher authorities and despite repeated instructions, the guest teachers are not following the orders for their joining the allocated school. Therefore, the Competent Authority is of the view to instructing all guest teachers, working under the director of education to comply with the re-allocation orders issued from E-V Branch, in full spirit," the order further reads. Accordingly, all the empanelled guest teachers are thereby advised to report for their joining within the prescribed time, failing which, this department has no option but to block their identity cards for the next six months from the date of issuance of such re-allocation order(s), in future. One of the guest teachers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, "It is completely a one-sided decision of the government. The Delhi government has been sending such messages to the teachers. We believe that the government should listen to the guest teachers' demands and their point of view before taking any such decision and implementing it."