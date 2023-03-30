Mass market magic: Launch of Shine 100 major milestone for Honda

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

The Honda Shine brand is already an undisputed leader in the 125cc motorcycle segment and now, with the launch of Shine 100, it is marking its presence in the 100cc basic mass commuter category. The Shine brand is a testimony to the trust, reliability, and advanced technology it offers to its customers.

The launch of Shine 100 is a major milestone for Honda, as it marks the brand’s entry into the affordable motorcycle segment, which is the most competitive market in India. The motorcycle is developed with as many as 12 patent applications for the enhancement of reliability, ensuring that the customer gets the best product in terms of performance and durability.

The Shine 100 is powered by an all-new 100cc OBD2-compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine. The new 100cc engine is lightweight and efficient, producing optimum performance, enhanced maneuverability, and class-leading mileage, delivering the highest value to customers. The external fuel pump fitted outside the fuel tank reduces the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

The Shine 100 offers supreme comfort and convenience to riders. The long and comfortable seat (677mm) provides ample space for both the rider and pillion to ride long distances with comfort. The riding position has been designed keeping in mind family comfortable riding and load carrying, with the optimum seat height (786mm) allowing easy ground touch for average-height Indian riders.

The specially developed suspension unit with long stroke manages any kind of road conditions with ease. The Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer, making every ride on the Shine 100 comfortable and convenient, is another excellent feature. The Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged, enabling a convenient and carefree ride.

The Shine 100 is also designed for maximum utility. The light-weight durable steel frame contributes to overall lower vehicle weight, providing a soft steering feel and excellent maneuverability. The durable and tough frame is suitable for variable road conditions and supports carrying load. The small turning radius of 1.9m is class-leading in this segment, making it easy to handle the vehicle on narrow roads. The long wheelbase (1245mm) and high ground clearance (168mm) make it stable at higher speeds and bad road conditions, inspiring rider confidence.

The Shine 100 has an enriched design inspired by India’s favourite Shine125, and the overall graphic theme compliments the elegance of the motorcycle. The appealing front cowl, all-black alloy wheels, practical aluminum grab rail, bold tail lamp, and sleek distinguished muffler compliment the smooth style of the motorcycle. Price: Rs 64,900

