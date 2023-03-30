Muncipal Corporation of Delhi gives sops to traders, employees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide relief to the traders who were threatened with the sealing notice, a resolution was passed in the MCD House to stop the notice and sealing of shops against the non-payment of conversion charges, the AAP said on Wednesday. Besides, it was also decided that the staff of the civic body will receive their salary on time, it added.

“The AAP government of MCD has fulfilled two key guarantees made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within just 36 days of coming to power. Through the fulfilment of these guarantees, MCD employees will receive their salary on time and traders will get relief from sealing,” the party said.

“Through this Budget, every employee will get their salary on time. A resolution has been passed to dispose of cases of traders as soon as possible and to de-seal shops by taking the side of the traders in the Judicial Committee. A resolution was also passed to stop the notice-action in local shopping centres. No notices will be sent in the name of conversion charges,” it added.

The decisions were taken during a special meeting called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to discuss the civic budget for the year 2023-24. AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said there had been an ongoing salary crisis for the last 5 to 8 years, and everyday workers and employees would sit in dharnas, be it at Jantar Mantar or at the Civic Centre.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to provide relief to the traders who were threatened with the sealing notice, a resolution was passed in the MCD House to stop the notice and sealing of shops against the non-payment of conversion charges, the AAP said on Wednesday. Besides, it was also decided that the staff of the civic body will receive their salary on time, it added. “The AAP government of MCD has fulfilled two key guarantees made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within just 36 days of coming to power. Through the fulfilment of these guarantees, MCD employees will receive their salary on time and traders will get relief from sealing,” the party said. “Through this Budget, every employee will get their salary on time. A resolution has been passed to dispose of cases of traders as soon as possible and to de-seal shops by taking the side of the traders in the Judicial Committee. A resolution was also passed to stop the notice-action in local shopping centres. No notices will be sent in the name of conversion charges,” it added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decisions were taken during a special meeting called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to discuss the civic budget for the year 2023-24. AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said there had been an ongoing salary crisis for the last 5 to 8 years, and everyday workers and employees would sit in dharnas, be it at Jantar Mantar or at the Civic Centre.