New hospitals to relieve pressure on beds at Delhi AIIMS 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited referral policy of AIIMS for stable patients admitted to the emergency ward is set to take off next month with the onboarding of two hospitals. Officials said that onboarding Indira Gandhi Hospital and Charak Palika will augment the emergency bed strength of the top hospital which has 120 beds in the emergency ward. Cumulatively, around 450 beds from the two hospitals will escalate the overall capacity of emergency treatment,” an official from the hospital said.

The initiative is a part of the referral mechanism of patients between major city hospitals led by AIIMS. The move is aimed to reduce the humongous burden of critical patients who come to the top tertiary care but await treatment due to a lack of beds.

According to an estimate only 6 per cent of 866 critical cases, which come to AIIMS for treatment in a day can get admission there. Officials said that to implement the scheme, doctors from AIIMS will visit both health institutions and train staff there in emergency medicine and critical care so that patients from the top central hospital could be referred to these hospitals in case of unavailability of beds. However, the process is yet to be started.

Currently, the referral policy will take off as a pilot project. “The outcomes from the initiative in the two hospitals will be analyzed before taking other hospitals on board,” the official said.

