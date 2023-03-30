Home Cities Delhi

New video will totally expose Kejriwal, says Sukesh

This coming week, I will release the teaser,” Chandrashekhar said in a three-page letter shared by him with the media.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mandoli jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned another letter in which he warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of his intention of releasing a video of his conversation with jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

“Kejriwalji, I am going to show a small teaser of you and your ‘Kattar Corrupt Partner’ Satyender Jain conversation with me in public after which I don’t know, what face you will have to show to people who trusted and voted for you? This coming week, I will release the teaser,” Chandrashekhar said in a three-page letter shared by him with the media.

Though the alleged conman did not release any details about the conversation, he hinted that it was related to some money that he had allegedly delivered on the instructions of Kejriwal and Jain in Hyderabad.
“Want to just give you a hint of the teaser I am going to release: do you remember the amounts delivered by me on your and Satyender Jain’s instruction at Hyderabad to a person who is currently under investigation accused in the liquor scam,” the letter read. 

Without naming any person, Chandrashekhar also alleged that the wife of a close aide of the Delhi CM had recently called and put pressure on his mother. “Four days ago, your dearest colleague’s wife tried to call and pressure my mother. Let me tell you, no matter what you try, I won’t back out,” he wrote.

Sukesh, presently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. 

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing money laundering cases against Sukesh, has also questioned several Bollywood actors and models, including actor Jacqueline Fernandez for their alleged links to him. For several months, Sukesh has been writing letters from the jail in which he has been accusing AAP leaders like Kejriwal, Jain and Manish Sisodia of corruption.

