Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Two convicted for rioting and arson

A Delhi court has convicted two persons for rioting and arson in Khajuri Khas in February 2020, saying the prosecution proved the charges against them beyond any reasonable doubt.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted two persons for rioting and arson in Khajuri Khas in February 2020, saying the prosecution proved the charges against them beyond any reasonable doubt. The court convicted Mithhan Singh and Jony Kumar, who were part of a riotous mob that set ablaze the shop of the complainant Aamir Hussain on February 25 that year.

“I find that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that both the accused persons were members of unlawful assembly, which in defiance to the proclamation made under Section 144 of the CrPC, indulged into riot, vandalism and set ablaze shop of prosecution witness 9 (Hussain),” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in a judgment passed on Tuesday.

The judge convicted the duo for offences under IPC sections 147 (rioting ) 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 427 (punishment for committing mischief), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 149  (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
The judge posted the matter for filing of affidavits on April 11, following which arguments on sentencing will be heard.

ASJ Pramachala noted that none of the public witnesses or residents of the lane, including Hussain, supported the prosecution’s case to identify the accused as members of the riotous mob and all of them took the plea that as they did not see the rioters, they could not identify the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court 2020 Delhi riots
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp