Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government's 'Happiness Curriculum'; students to teach people to be happy

On this occasion, the Education Minister said, “The happiness curriculum has taught our school children to become better human beings.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

‘Live mindfully’ will be the lesson, the students will teach

‘Live mindfully’ will be the lesson, the students will teach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After its success in schools, the Delhi government is all set to take the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ to society and people as well, where school children will teach people to be happy through the important component of the Happiness Curriculum such as mindfulness.

Education Minister Atishi announced this while addressing the Delhi Government school teachers, principals and happiness coordinators at an event organised by the Education Department at Thyagaraj Stadium on Thursday. She discussed the responsibilities of teachers and administrators and highlighted the role of happiness curriculum and mindfulness in the entire process of teaching and learning in Delhi Government schools.

On this occasion, the Education Minister said, “The happiness curriculum has taught our school children to become better human beings. Now, after its success in schools, the Government will take it to society and people as well, where school children will teach people to be happy through the important component of the Happiness Curriculum such as mindfulness.”

Atishi further added, “Today lakhs of children studying in Delhi government schools begin their day with mindfulness, and there cannot be a better start of the day than this for teachers and children. Children studying in government schools face many social and family challenges and come to school with that burden. In such a situation, when the day starts with mindfulness in schools, all the stress of children is 
relieved, and they become ready to learn positively.”

The Education Minister said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former education minister Manish Sisodia took this matter seriously and initiated the Happiness Curriculum in Delhi government schools, which helps children from nursery itself to recognize their abilities and understand them well from an early age so that they can face the challenges of life with confidence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Happiness Curriculum Atishi Mindfulness Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp