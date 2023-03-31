Delhi man who kidnapped and raped minor held after 9 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old man who had gang-raped a minor girl along with his four associates way back in 2014 was finally arrested by the police after nine years, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Vinod Dhobi, a resident of Pandav Nagar in Delhi, was declared a proclaimed offender by a local Court as he went absconding after committing the heinous crime.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said in 2014 a complaint was lodged by a woman at Ranjit Nagar police station regarding the kidnapping and rape of her 15-year-old daughter after which the police registered an FIR for kidnapping and rape under the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was kidnapped by the accused and his four other associates and later on they raped her. During the further probe, four accused were arrested in 2014, however, the accused Dhobi remained at large.

“Secret information was received recently about the presence of the accused in Tilak Nagar. Based on secret information, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended from Tilak Nagar, Delhi,” the official said. He said that during interrogation, it was revealed that in 2014, the accused came in contact with Bhagwan Dass and Jacky, who were habitual criminals in the area. All accused with common intention kidnapped a minor girl and raped her.

The accused Dhobi left his parental house and started residing in various parts of Delhi and NCR. Presently he was residing in Tilak Nagar and doing the work of a washerman, the official added.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a “friend” in a car near Hero Honda chowk here, police said on Thursday.

According to the woman, a private firm employee, she “ was in touch with the accused, Sandeep, for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone. On Monday, when she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep, 40, offered to pick her up from Hero Honda chowk, police said. “I sat in his car and after talking for some time, he raped me in the car and also threatened to kill me,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police.

