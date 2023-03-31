Home Cities Delhi

EWS quota admission: Last date for Delhi's private schools extended to April 8

The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2023, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The online registration process for the academic session 2023-24 for admission to entry-level classes under reserved categories in the city’s private schools has been extended till April 8, 2023, said the Delhi government on Thursday.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, at least 22 per cent of seats to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and class 1— have to be reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), with a further 3% reserved for children with disabilities. The online module for submitting forms for admission to reserved categories was made available on its official website (edudel.nic.in) on February 10, and the last date for submission was set as February 25. The first computerised draw of lots took place on March 3.

The admission process for children in the general category started last year. All private schools affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take part in the computerized admission system. The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2023, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

However, the upper age limit for children with disabilities is 9 years for admission to all three classes.
 Families having an annual income of less than `1 lakh can apply for admission under the EWS category. 

