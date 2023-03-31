Home Cities Delhi

Ex-AAP MLA caught in a row over remarks on scriptures

Former Delhi Social and Welfare Minister and AAP legislator Rajendra Pal Gautam was yet again caught up in a controversy for his statement on a Hindu religious scripture. 

Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Social and Welfare Minister and AAP legislator Rajendra Pal Gautam was yet again caught up in a controversy for his statement on a Hindu religious scripture.  Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Gautam called to boycott the scripture terming it ‘anti-women’. 

Without taking any names, he said, “The scripture, which has been followed by the majority of people, recently remained in public discussions. No matter what religion it is linked with, we should boycott it for encouraging violence against a specific caste and gender.” 

Gautam’s statement stimulated a political furore as BJP demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal’s suspension from the Delhi assembly.  BJP- Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu leader spews venom again. If Kejriwal has guts then he should accept that he does not believe in Hindutva and holy books.” BJP legislator Ajay Mahawar said, “AAP has an agenda to insult the faith of Hindus by making remarks against Lord Ram, and Ramcharitmanas.”

Comments

