Home Cities Delhi

‘Fake’ scribe arrested for extortion in Delhi

The accused, identified as Laxman Indoriya, was arrested along with his 26-year-old son Lakshay while his wife and a second son are absconding.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fake documents

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old ‘fake journalist’ was arrested by the police for allegedly extorting money from businessmen by threatening them to post fake news and defame the latter, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Laxman Indoriya, was arrested along with his 26-year-old son Lakshay while his wife and a second son named Pragyawan, who are also accused in the case, are absconding.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a person, who runs a restaurant at Ram Nagar Market in Delhi, made a PCR call on March 27 stating that one person named Laxman Indoria is harassing him and demanding Rs 50,000 for running the restaurant and threatened to kill him.

After the initial enquiry, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law. However, when the accused found out that a complaint has been lodged against him, he got annoyed and along with his two sons stopped the complainant and his friend in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir, Qutub Road, which was managed by Laxman Indoria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake journalist fake news
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp