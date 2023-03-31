‘Fake’ scribe arrested for extortion in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old ‘fake journalist’ was arrested by the police for allegedly extorting money from businessmen by threatening them to post fake news and defame the latter, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Laxman Indoriya, was arrested along with his 26-year-old son Lakshay while his wife and a second son named Pragyawan, who are also accused in the case, are absconding.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a person, who runs a restaurant at Ram Nagar Market in Delhi, made a PCR call on March 27 stating that one person named Laxman Indoria is harassing him and demanding Rs 50,000 for running the restaurant and threatened to kill him.

After the initial enquiry, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law. However, when the accused found out that a complaint has been lodged against him, he got annoyed and along with his two sons stopped the complainant and his friend in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir, Qutub Road, which was managed by Laxman Indoria.

