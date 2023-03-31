Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi home after mosquito coil tips over, six killed

The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death. Further investigation is underway.

Published: 31st March 2023 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Six people of a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide from mosquito repellant (Photo | EPS/ Parveen Negi)

Six people of a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide from mosquito repellant (Photo | EPS/ Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six people, including a toddler, suffocated to death after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze at a house in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Friday.

Three others were injured in the incident, they said.

The police received information around 9 am that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road in Shastri Park's Machhi Market, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that nine people had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Tirkey said.

Of them, four men, a woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child died.

A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated for burn injuries while a 22-year-old man was discharged after first aid, the police said.

According to the police, it was learnt that a burning mosquito coil had tipped over on a mattress during the night. 

The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death. Further investigation is underway.

The Fire department said three water tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toddler mosquito coil delhi dead
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp