Rickshaw puller dies in northeast Delhi after bricks fall on him

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old rickshaw puller has died after some bricks fell on him following heavy rain and a storm in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday about the incident.

It was found that Kishan Lal, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had died after some bricks fell on him from a newly-constructed base for a water tank at B-block in the same locality, a senior police officer said.

He was sitting on his rickshaw when the bricks fell.

Heavy rain and storms are being blamed for the collapse.

The owner of house Ibrahim has been apprehended, police added.

