Rickshaw puller dies in northeast Delhi after bricks fall on him

Heavy rain and storms are being blamed for the collapse.

Published: 31st March 2023 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:57 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old rickshaw puller has died after some bricks fell on him following heavy rain and a storm in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday about the incident.

It was found that Kishan Lal, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had died after some bricks fell on him from a newly-constructed base for a water tank at B-block in the same locality, a senior police officer said.

He was sitting on his rickshaw when the bricks fell.

The owner of house Ibrahim has been apprehended, police added.

