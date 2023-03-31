Home Cities Delhi

Rise in Covid cases: No need to panic, says Health Minister Bharadwaj

Bhardwaj said that the government is prepared to deal with any eventuality and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday. 

Published: 31st March 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation, said Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a review meeting with the health department officials and experts on Thursday. 
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases climbed to 300, the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate mounted to 12%, according to data shared by the health department.

Bhardwaj said that the government is prepared to deal with any eventuality and that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday. The meeting will include a presentation of the results of the mock drill done at government-run hospitals, which will be shown to the chief minister, the minister said.

The officials will also share information on how other states are dealing with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. “We have been testing the sewage in Delhi for the last two-three weeks, and we have been getting signs of Covid-19. Early detection is the key in curbing the spread of the virus, and we are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to detect any outbreaks,” he said. 

He noted that there is a pattern to the spread of the virus in metropolitan areas, such as Mumbai and Delhi, with cases often increasing in Delhi a few weeks after a surge in Maharashtra. As both cities are major hubs for international travel, he urged citizens to continue following Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus.

Speaking on preparations, he shared that all hospitals have been instructed to maintain their readiness with full promptness. “If needed, the number of Covid-19 beds can be increased to several thousand using the resources of the hospitals and its surroundings,” he added. However, Bhardwaj also underlined that despite the high positivity rate, the government has urged citizens not to panic, as tests are being conducted in small.

