Breathe easy: Delhi's air quality remains best in last 8 years

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Good news: The first four months of this year have been the best for the city in the last eight years in terms of air quality days of “good” and “poor” categories.

According to an analysis of the Air Quality Index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has witnessed a maximum number of days with ‘good to moderate’ AQI during the first four months’ period of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period since 2016, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, said on Sunday.

According to the analysis, a significant year-on-year improvement in days having ‘good to moderate’ was noted. Also, a decline in ‘poor to severe’ air quality days was also observed by the central pollution watchdog.As per official data, the good air days improved to 52 this year from eight in 2016. The bad air quality days declined to 68 in 2012 from 108 in 2016.

However, the agency did not take the year 2020 into the assessment due to very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The number of ‘good to moderate’ air quality days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) were 8 in the year 2016; 29 in 2017; 32 in 2018; 44 in 2019; 31 in 2021; 27 in 2022; and 52 in the current year 2023,” the data shared by CAQM stated.

“The number of ‘poor to severe’ air quality days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) has come down by 37.03% i.e. from 108 in the year 2016 to 68 in the current year 2023,” it added.Meanwhile, the CAQM also stated that Delhi has reported its lowest Average AQI in 2023, between January and April, as compared to the corresponding period since 2016, barring 2020.

NEW DELHI: Good news: The first four months of this year have been the best for the city in the last eight years in terms of air quality days of “good” and “poor” categories. According to an analysis of the Air Quality Index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has witnessed a maximum number of days with ‘good to moderate’ AQI during the first four months’ period of 2023 as compared to the corresponding period since 2016, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, said on Sunday. According to the analysis, a significant year-on-year improvement in days having ‘good to moderate’ was noted. Also, a decline in ‘poor to severe’ air quality days was also observed by the central pollution watchdog.As per official data, the good air days improved to 52 this year from eight in 2016. The bad air quality days declined to 68 in 2012 from 108 in 2016.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the agency did not take the year 2020 into the assessment due to very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown. “The number of ‘good to moderate’ air quality days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) were 8 in the year 2016; 29 in 2017; 32 in 2018; 44 in 2019; 31 in 2021; 27 in 2022; and 52 in the current year 2023,” the data shared by CAQM stated. “The number of ‘poor to severe’ air quality days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) has come down by 37.03% i.e. from 108 in the year 2016 to 68 in the current year 2023,” it added.Meanwhile, the CAQM also stated that Delhi has reported its lowest Average AQI in 2023, between January and April, as compared to the corresponding period since 2016, barring 2020.