Delhi CM house redo: L-G’s order unconstitutional, says Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying his directions seeking the seizure of records and directing executive action in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence is ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘undemocratic’.

In a letter, Atishi said that as the PWD Minister of Delhi, she is primarily responsible for all government business pertaining to the department.She urged the L-G to ‘withdraw his communication’ and restore the scheme of governance intended by the Constitution for Delhi and its people.

She asserted that the letter seeking the seizure of records was outside the jurisdiction and authority of the L-G office and bypasses the minister and the council of ministers concerned, who are democratically responsible for the business of the government.“We hope that you will not force the elected government to approach the court once again in respect of your actions,” said Atishi.

Amid a row over crores of rupees spent on renovating Kejriwal’s official residence, Saxena has ordered officials to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days.“As per Rule 4(2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (‘ToBR’), I find myself compelled by my constitutional duty to the people of Delhi in whose name I hold my mandate, to write to you regarding my concerns with the unconstitutional and undemocratic nature of your communication dated April 27,” the letter said.

Citing the Constitution’s scheme for Delhi’s governance as incorporated in Article 239AA and explained by the Supreme Court in 2018, Atishi said the apex court had observed that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, and he has not been entrusted with any independent decision-making power.

Noting that though the L-G is empowered to seek information about decisions taken by the council of ministers under Rule 19(5) of the ToBR ‘ information that the ministers do not wish to deny, she said he has no power whatsoever to direct executive action of any kind.

“Your letter dated 27.04.2023, by directing that certain records be seized and taken into protective custody and further directing the submission of a report on the same to your office, grossly oversteps the limited jurisdiction conferred on the Lieutenant-Governor’s office by the constitutional scheme,” it said.

“The communication does not exercise the power to seek information at all. Rather, it issues executive orders, a power not conferred on the Lieutenant-Governor’s office under the constitutional scheme at all, except when exercised on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” she wrote.

Atishi warned that the continual displacement of the constitutional scheme under Article 239AA will denude the democratic mandate of the people of Delhi.

BJP’s ‘indefinite’ dharna at CM’s house

Delhi BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house over his allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence, a party functionary said on Sunday. The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal’s official residence ‘6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines‘ from Monday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said. The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.

