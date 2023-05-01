Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's pleasant April: Highest rainfall since 2017, absence of heatwave

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD added.

Vehicles move on during rain on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature 10 notches below the season’s average to 28.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with very light rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25-35 kilometres per hour.

Delhi experienced cooler temperatures in April compared to the intense heat it faced in the month last year, with frequent western disturbances leading to more rainfall and below-normal average maximum temperature.

The city recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, equal to that logged in the month in 2020, and the lowest since 2015 (34.5 degrees Celsius), the IMD said.  

At the beginning of April, the IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country. The primary weather station in the national capital, Safdarjung Observatory, also did not log any heatwave days. Last year, the city saw nine heatwave days in April, including four in the first 10 days, the highest in the month since 2010.

Last year saw 9 heatwave days

At the beginning of April, the IMD predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country barring some parts of northwest India.

The primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, also did not log any heatwave day.  Last year, the city saw 9 heatwave days in April, including four in the first 10 days, the highest in the month since 2010.

