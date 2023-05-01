Home Cities Delhi

HC junks man’s appeal against life term for raping 5-year-old girl

The girl’s mother gave the keys of the house to her minor daughter and asked her to take help from the neighbour in opening the lock, it said, adding that she found the victim crying.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, who used to live in his neighbourhood, saying that he took advantage of the situation and breached the trust of the “innocent, tender-age victim”.

The high court dismissed the man’s appeal challenging his conviction and sentence awarded by a trial court and said the punishment does not call for any interference.It said the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant committed penetrative sexual assault on the victim.“The appellant lived in the neighbourhood whom the victim addressed as ‘bhaiya (brother)’. Trusting him, the victim requested him to unlock the door of her house,” it said.

“The appellant, taking advantage of the situation and breaching the trust of the innocent, tender-age victim, sexually assaulted her. Not only that, forcible penetration by the appellant resulted in injuries and bleeding to the victim, a child of a tender age of five years,” a bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A Bamba said.

It added, “Because of the injuries caused, the victim remained hospitalised for two days. Considering these facts, punishment awarded to the appellant does not call for any interference,” it added. According to the prosecution, the incident took place in August 2016 after the complainant dropped her daughter home from school and went to pick up her other daughter.

The girl’s mother gave the keys of the house to her minor daughter and asked her to take help from the neighbour in opening the lock, it said, adding that she found the victim crying. The victim told her mother that after unlocking the door, the accused neighbour also came inside and sexually assaulted her and when she started crying, he left the place, the prosecution alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Rape Minor POCSO Act
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp