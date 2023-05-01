Home Cities Delhi

Man driven on bonnet of luxury car for 3 km in Delhi's Ashram

When the car driver tried to flee from the spot, the cab driver sat on the bonnet of the luxury car.

Published: 01st May 2023 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi-Ashram-landrover

A screengrab of the incident.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi's Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media where a man is seen clutching on to the bonnet of a moving car.

According to the police, they received a call regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk at around 12 am.

The caller who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by the Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

When the car driver Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, he said.

Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, the DCP said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan got down off the bonnet, police said.

On the complaint of the cab driver, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) is being registered against the car driver and further action will be taken, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi luxury car incident Ashram delhi Land Rover
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp