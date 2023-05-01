Saxena: Mann ki Baat ushered in silent revolution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, “Mann ki Baat”, has brought a silent revolution in the country.Saxena, along with several intellectuals, Padma awardees, sanitation workers and Anganwadi helpers, listened to a live broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” at the Raj Niwas here on Sunday.

“Mann ki Baat is a unique programme in the world. Through this programme, his (Modi’s) straight talk and visions have left an indelible mark. We heard our prime minister today. Like always, he presented his new ideas and the hopes and ambitions of the society’s last person in front of us,” the L-G said after the broadcast.

He said at a time when people are using new means of communication, the prime minister is interacting with people through radio, which is no ordinary feat.“This is such a strong endeavour through which the prime minister has connected the hearts of 135 crore citizens and an attempt to infuse enthusiasm in them. This is also paving the way for a public opinion to take the country forward,” Saxena said.He said the “Mann ki Baat” programme is close to his heart.

“All of you know that I have been connected with Khadi for a long time. In the first episode of Mann ki Baat, he (Modi) had spoken about taking Khadi to every village. He had appealed to people to buy Khadi products to help artisans. If you buy one Khadi cloth, thousands of weavers will also be able to celebrate Diwali,” Saxena said.

Didn’t spend Rs 15 cr on official residence: L-G

Delhi LG V K Saxena has denied spending Rs 15 crore on renovating Raj Niwas as alleged by AAP, and said his house is open for every individual to come and see. AAP’s RS MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repair work alone at his official residence, which is built on six acres of land. In comparison, a new house was built for the Delhi CM on only one acre, he had said.

