Bomb threat to DPS sent by its own pupil, say police

“During a counseling session, the student confessed that he got the idea after a similar incident occurred at another school."

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:51 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The person who sent a ‘hoax’ bomb threat email to a Delhi school last week was tracked down by the police as their own student who told the cops that it was just a prank. “During a counseling session, the student confessed that he got the idea after a similar incident occurred at another school."

"He said that it was only for fun,” said the police. On April 26, the school received a bomb threat which triggered panic among the staff and students. However, later it turned out to be a hoax message. The students were handed over to their parents, without any loss or injury.

The Principal of Delhi Public School, Mathura Road called the Station House Officer of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and conveyed that they have received mail that a bomb has been planted in the school and which will be activated at 9 am, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said apart from the police, a team of Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and multiple teams of the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police -- Special Cell -- reached the school within no time.

