CM Kejriwal bungalow row: BJP demands public access to ‘lavish premises’

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal should open his bungalow to the common people so that they can see for themselves the renovation that was undertaken.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

The protesters demanded the chief minister to open the gates of 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines residence to the general public so that they can see for themselves his “lavish living”. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP on Monday launched an indefinite dharna near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence asking him to open his bungalow to the people for a visit amid allegations that Rs 45 crore was spent on its renovation.

The protesters demanded the chief minister to open the gates of 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines residence to the general public so that they can see for themselves his “lavish living”, even if the entry is ticketed.

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal should open his bungalow to the common people so that they can see for themselves the renovation that was undertaken. He can do so by issuing entry tickets, the former Union minister said. The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and his party, alleging that he spent `45 crore on the renovation of his official residence during 2020-22.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the real issues faced by the country under its government at the Centre. Party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, also defended Kejriwal questioning expenditures on the residences of the prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Harsh Vardhan said before Kejriwal came to power in Delhi, he used to talk about simplicity, living in a small bungalow and ending the VIP culture, but today he lives in a grand “Raj Mahal” and moves in a convoy of 20 vehicles. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that there was a scam in the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence and that he will go to jail for it.

“Who was the consultant to whom Rs 1 crore was paid for the renovation work?” he asked. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that according to administrative rules, the CM of Delhi can spend only Rs 15 lakh on the beautification of his bungalow.

BJP Arvind Kejriwal renovation bungalow
