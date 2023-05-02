Delhi: Envoy urged to improve Haj facilities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday met the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and requested better facilities for pilgrims going for Haj from the city.

A total of 2,540 people from Delhi will go for Haj this year, she said in a statement. Jahan, a BJP leader, met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Saleh Eid Al Husseini, and discussed with him issues related to pilgrims visiting the country for Haj this year, said officials.

The committee has approved 2,540 Hajis from Delhi that include a group of 39 women who will be going on the pilgrimage without any male accomplice, she said.

“Never before has such a big group of women Hajis have been to Haj from Delhi without a male accomplice,” Jahan said. She said daily training sessions for pilgrims are being held. A special training session for women Hajis will be held at the Haj House at Turkman Gate from Tuesday, she added.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday met the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and requested better facilities for pilgrims going for Haj from the city. A total of 2,540 people from Delhi will go for Haj this year, she said in a statement. Jahan, a BJP leader, met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Saleh Eid Al Husseini, and discussed with him issues related to pilgrims visiting the country for Haj this year, said officials. The committee has approved 2,540 Hajis from Delhi that include a group of 39 women who will be going on the pilgrimage without any male accomplice, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Never before has such a big group of women Hajis have been to Haj from Delhi without a male accomplice,” Jahan said. She said daily training sessions for pilgrims are being held. A special training session for women Hajis will be held at the Haj House at Turkman Gate from Tuesday, she added.