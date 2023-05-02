Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Envoy urged to improve Haj facilities

The committee has approved 2,540 Hajis from Delhi that include a group of 39 women who will be going on the pilgrimage without any male accomplice, she said.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Haj

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan on Monday met the ambassador of Saudi Arabia and requested better facilities for pilgrims going for Haj from the city.

A total of 2,540 people from Delhi will go for Haj this year, she said in a statement. Jahan, a BJP leader, met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Saleh Eid Al Husseini, and discussed with him issues related to pilgrims visiting the country for Haj this year, said officials.

The committee has approved 2,540 Hajis from Delhi that include a group of 39 women who will be going on the pilgrimage without any male accomplice, she said.

“Never before has such a big group of women Hajis have been to Haj from Delhi without a male accomplice,” Jahan said. She said daily training sessions for pilgrims are being held. A special training session for women Hajis will be held at the Haj House at Turkman Gate from Tuesday, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kausar Jahan ambassador of Saudi Arabia pilgrims Haj
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp