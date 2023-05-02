Delhi: Ex-players in panel to decide sports federation funds

Home Cities Delhi

The bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that government funds should be allocated for sportspersons’ training and travel, arranging coaches for them, procuring equipment.

Delhi High Court

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to ensure the government money is spent only on sportsmen and their training for Asian Games, the Delhi High Court has appointed Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and former hockey player MM Somaya in a committee disbursing funds to various sports federations.

The recent order by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma- led bench came while the high court was dealing pleas against the Central government’s decisions on renewing the recognition of certain sports federations in violation of the Sports Code.

The bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad made it clear that government funds should be allocated for sportspersons’ training and travel, arranging coaches for them, procuring necessary equipment, and availing services like physiotherapy.

“The government money will not be spent on office bearers of the sports federations who are not concerned with the sportspersons,” the high court said. While passing the order, the bench also modified its June 3, 2022 order, in which the court had directed the Centre not to provide money or assistance to those national sports federations (NSFs) which were not functioning in compliance with the laws concerning the administration of sports in the country.

The order was passed on a petition by senior advocate Rahul Mehra to ensure compliance with the National Sports Code by the NSFs. At present, the committee, which is overseeing the disbursement of funds to the various sports federations consists of the secretary of the Department of Sports, director general of the Sports Authority of India and the joint secretary of the Department of Sports.

“The committee will, therefore, have 5 members and shall oversee the disbursement of funds to various sports federations for the purpose of selecting Indian teams for various disciplines to represent the country in Asian Games which are to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23, 2023 to October 8, 2023,” the bench said.

