Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh named in ED charge sheet

According to the charge sheet, Chadha was part of a meeting that was held at former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the case.

Published: 02nd May 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its third supplementary charge sheet in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case has mentioned the names of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Both leaders are Rajya Sabha members.

The charge sheet only mentions their names. They are not shown as accused in the case.

The supplementary charge sheet was recently filed before the Rouse Avenue District Court here.

According to the charge sheet, Chadha was part of a meeting that was held at former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the case.

Sources said that the ED recorded the statement of an accused businessman Dinesh Arora, who later became an approver in the case when the names cropped up. "He (Dinesh) initially met Sanjay Singh through whom he came in contact with Manish Sisodia during a party in his own restaurant, namely Unplugged Courtyard. On request of Sanjay Singh, he spoke to many of the restaurant owners and arranged cheques amounting to Rs 82 lakh (handed over to Sisodia) for collection of party funds for the then-upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi," the ED has mentioned quoting Dinesh Arora.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi liquor policy Delhi excise policy Raghav Chadha Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp