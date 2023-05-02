Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya urged to address medical students’ issue 

The merit list was communicated to the students as well as to the medical colleges and the National Medical Commission, the DMC added.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Medical Council on Monday raised the issue of foreign medical graduates to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after the students were turned away from Centre-run medical colleges from applying for internships despite assurances, the council said.

According to the DMC, over 2,000 applications from foreign medical students were received by the council to start their internship at various medical colleges, including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences. These medical colleges even informed the DMC about the availability of seats, based on which, the council released a merit list on April 27, it said.

The merit list was communicated to the students as well as to the medical colleges and the National Medical Commission, the DMC added. However, when the students reported to the two central institutes on the day, the officials denied them of providing the seats, stating that the colleges do not have any seats.

