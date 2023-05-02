Education department to organise career carnival for Class 12 students at Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi education department has issued a notice announcing that it will be organizing a career festival for the students who appeared in class 12 this year. The education department will be hosting the festival in collaboration with the collegedunia- a search platform for higher education.

As per the notice issued by the education department, it will be Collegedunia’s first-ever educational fair on May 6 and 7 at Pragati Maidan. Collegedunia is also considered to be a one-stop destination for students, parents and education industry players seeking information on the higher education sector in India and abroad.

The collegedunia organization will provide refreshments and free transportation facilities to the participating students of the government schools only. Accordingly, all the DDE (district) have been directed to send the details of the two schools from each district (one morning shift school and one evening shift school) to the science branch at sciencebranch@gmail.com by April 28, 2023. Further, the details of the selected schools from the district will also be forwarded to the nominated coordinators for booking transportation facilities and arrangement or refreshments.

Collegedunia career carnival is a mega educational exhibition platform linking prestigious educational institutions with aspiring students to make the right decision about their higher education. It is a terrific opportunity for students to interact with 75 plus colleges and universities and industry experts/ counselors from all over the country and study abroad.

The head of schools of the selected government schools are directed to provide the details of the students who have appeared in class 12 board exams (maximum 50 students) to the Collegedunia coordinators to participate in the career carnival 2023.

The head of the schools shall ensure the safety and security of the students traveling to the career carnival and depute sufficient escorting teachers for the purpose.

In addition to this, all the heads of the government/ government aided/unaided private schools are requested to disseminate the information regarding the career carnival to the willing students of their schools who have appeared for class 12 exams 2023 so that they can visit the carnival with their parents on the said dates.

