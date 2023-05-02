Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia acts against 15 students for last year’s scuffle, three expelled

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Millia Islamia has taken “strict actions” against 15 students, including expulsion of three, for their involvement in last September’s scuffle between two groups that had resulted in a student sustaining bullet injuries, officials said.

The punishments vary from expulsion, campus ban, no hostel accommodation and monetary compensation to furnishing a bond of good conduct depending on the student’s involvement, a senior varsity official said.

Three out of 15 students have only been allowed to give examinations with a 5-year campus ban and no admission in any other course at the university after completion of their course, the official said.

“The disciplinary actions have been taken after the due procedure and to set an example that the university will not tolerate any kind of indiscipline on the campus,” Jamia Registrar Nazim Husain Al Jafri said. The students who have been expelled are identified as Mujeebur Rehman, BA (Hons) Political Science; Salman Khursid, BA program; and Mohd. Faisal, MA (Social Exclusion) for disturbing the peaceful environment of the university and inciting students for fighting, the officials said.

The notices issued on April 24 to Rehman and Khursid mention that they did not appear before the disciplinary committee to defend their case. The notice furnished to Faisal mentions that the “committee took into account activities carried out by him during the period of suspension and campus ban”. While Rehman and Khursid could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, Faisal refused to comment on the matter.

