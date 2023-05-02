Lexus Prime!

Home Cities Delhi

The sharp character lines give the SUV a sporty appeal, and it looks like it is sitting on its haunches and ready to attack!

Lexus

By Praveen Raja 
Lexus India showcased the RX SUV to Indian customers at the Auto Expo held in Delhi in January this year. Within months, they have brought this fifth-generation luxury SUV to the market. The SUV boasts several first-in-segment features, including connectivity features, and services. It is equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard for driver assistance, ensuring that guests have a premium driving experience.

It comes in two powertrains, the RX350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX500h F-Sport+. The RX350h is available in eight exterior colours, while the RX500h is offered in six colours, including a new colour variant—Sonic Copper. The RX SUV boasts of a sharp futuristic look that is enhanced by the large grille and sleek headlights.

The sharp character lines give the SUV a sporty appeal, and it looks like it is sitting on its haunches and ready to attack! With the best-in-class features, Lexus ensures that guests have a premium driving experience with the refinement of the vehicle’s characteristics. Add to that, the cabin is kitted out in premium materials that look uber-rich. You cannot mistake this for anything but a Lexus!

Lexus has also introduced the “Lexus Driving Signature”, ensuring a captivating driving experience with features such as Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system, and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance. With a deeper and more intuitive connection between the car and driver based on the Tazuna concept, the driver’s seat is designed to encourage control of the vehicle while providing open and comfortable interior space. 

RX 350h starts at Rs 95,80,000 and 
RX 500h starts at Rs 1,18,10,000.

