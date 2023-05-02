Man clung on to bonnet as SUV sped for 3 km in Delhi’s Ashram area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi’s Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, the police said on Monday.

DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a call was received at Sunlight Colony police station regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk. The caller, who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by a Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk. When the SUV driver, Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, the DCP said.

Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, he said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan could get down from the bonnet, police said. The victim said he kept asking the driver to stop the car but the man kept on driving. “I work as a cab driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached Ashram, a car brushed my car. I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. But he started driving the car."

"I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” he said.

FIR LODGED AGAINST SUV DRIVER FOR RASH DRIVING

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the SUV driver, according to police. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a man clutching onto the bonnet of a moving car

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi’s Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, the police said on Monday. DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a call was received at Sunlight Colony police station regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk. The caller, who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by a Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk. When the SUV driver, Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, the DCP said. Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan could get down from the bonnet, police said. The victim said he kept asking the driver to stop the car but the man kept on driving. “I work as a cab driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached Ashram, a car brushed my car. I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. But he started driving the car." "I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” he said. FIR LODGED AGAINST SUV DRIVER FOR RASH DRIVING A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the SUV driver, according to police. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a man clutching onto the bonnet of a moving car