Home Cities Delhi

Man clung on to bonnet as SUV sped for 3 km in Delhi’s Ashram area

When the SUV driver, Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, the DCP said.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi’s Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, the police said on Monday.

DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a call was received at Sunlight Colony police station regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk. The caller, who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by a Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk. When the SUV driver, Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, the DCP said.

Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, he said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan could get down from the bonnet, police said. The victim said he kept asking the driver to stop the car but the man kept on driving. “I work as a cab driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached Ashram, a car brushed my car. I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. But he started driving the car."

"I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” he said.

FIR LODGED AGAINST SUV DRIVER FOR RASH DRIVING
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the SUV  driver, according to police. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a man clutching onto the bonnet of a moving car

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cab driver Hit and Drag Delhi
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp