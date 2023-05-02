New Pragati Maidan tunnel waterlogged after rain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which connects India Gate with Ring Road, witnessed waterlogging on Monday due to rain, with officials saying the problem persisted for only a few minutes. The tunnel will be used by delegates during the G20 Summit. PM Narendra Modi, on June 19 last year, inaugurated the 1.3-km-long tunnel and five underpasses as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project that aims to ease connectivity between central Delhi with the eastern parts of the city and the satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad.

One end of the tunnel is near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) on Purana Qila Road. The tunnel passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan and its other end is on Ring Road, near the Pragati power station. “There was waterlogging for five to seven minutes."

"These were unexpected rains. Usually, we witness rains around Mayend. The cleaning work of the underground sumps is underway and it will be completed soon. Garbage got stuck in the sumps, which led to waterlogging, but the issue was resolved soon,” an official said.

