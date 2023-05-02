Home Cities Delhi

New Pragati Maidan tunnel waterlogged after rain

"These were unexpected rains. Usually, we witness rains around Mayend. The cleaning work of the underground sumps is underway and it will be completed soon."

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pragati Maidan.

Pragati Maidan.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which connects India Gate with Ring Road, witnessed waterlogging on Monday due to rain, with officials saying the problem persisted for only a few minutes. The tunnel will be used by delegates during the G20 Summit. PM Narendra Modi, on June 19 last year, inaugurated the 1.3-km-long tunnel and five underpasses as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project that aims to ease connectivity between central Delhi with the eastern parts of the city and the satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad.

One end of the tunnel is near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) on Purana Qila Road. The tunnel passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan and its other end is on Ring Road, near the Pragati power station. “There was waterlogging for five to seven minutes."

"These were unexpected rains. Usually, we witness rains around Mayend. The cleaning work of the underground sumps is underway and it will be completed soon. Garbage got stuck in the sumps, which led to waterlogging, but the issue was resolved soon,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragati Maidan tunnel waterlogging Rain
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp