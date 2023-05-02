Private players may get to operate Azad Hind Gram, Dilli Haat premises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is looking to involve private players to operate four tourist destinations, including Azad Hind Gram and the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri and Pitampura, an official said on Monday.

The decision has been taken as the Tourism department is finding it “difficult to run these tourist destinations” on its own, the official said.

The Tourism department is planning to float an Expression of Interest next week to understand whether it should be done on a revenue-sharing model or any other way, she said.

The four tourist destinations are Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial, Azad Hind Gram Tourist Complex, and the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri and Pitampura.

“We are planning to involve private players for our tourist destinations.... We are planning to float an EoI next week to understand how it can be utilised. It is difficult to run them on our own. So the private party can take it over and run it on a revenue-sharing model or any other model,” the official said.

The Dilli Haat in Pitampura is a complex set up in an area of 7.2 acres. It has 108 craft stalls, along with an amphitheater with a capacity of 450 persons, and three air-conditioned halls for exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and music and dance shows.

The Dilli Haat in Janakpuri is spread over an area of eight acres. It is more spacious than the other two Dilli Haat in INA and Pitampura. It has 100 craft stalls, 74 open platform shops and 46 air-conditioned shops.

The official said the Azad Hind Gram Tourist Complex at Tikri Kalan is a project developed by Delhi Tourism to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to create a quality leisure space and wayside amenities for people. With a view to beautifying all the entry points of Delhi, the government set up Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial near the Singhu Border on G T Karnal Road.

“This complex has been constructed in an area of 11.87 acres. A 24-metre-high central pylon with petals at the base represents the Guru and his strength and the three ‘C’ arches denote his three followers and the monoliths represent the 10 Sikh Gurus with their sayings inscribed on them,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is looking to involve private players to operate four tourist destinations, including Azad Hind Gram and the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri and Pitampura, an official said on Monday. The decision has been taken as the Tourism department is finding it “difficult to run these tourist destinations” on its own, the official said. The Tourism department is planning to float an Expression of Interest next week to understand whether it should be done on a revenue-sharing model or any other way, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The four tourist destinations are Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial, Azad Hind Gram Tourist Complex, and the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri and Pitampura. “We are planning to involve private players for our tourist destinations.... We are planning to float an EoI next week to understand how it can be utilised. It is difficult to run them on our own. So the private party can take it over and run it on a revenue-sharing model or any other model,” the official said. The Dilli Haat in Pitampura is a complex set up in an area of 7.2 acres. It has 108 craft stalls, along with an amphitheater with a capacity of 450 persons, and three air-conditioned halls for exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and music and dance shows. The Dilli Haat in Janakpuri is spread over an area of eight acres. It is more spacious than the other two Dilli Haat in INA and Pitampura. It has 100 craft stalls, 74 open platform shops and 46 air-conditioned shops. The official said the Azad Hind Gram Tourist Complex at Tikri Kalan is a project developed by Delhi Tourism to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to create a quality leisure space and wayside amenities for people. With a view to beautifying all the entry points of Delhi, the government set up Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial near the Singhu Border on G T Karnal Road. “This complex has been constructed in an area of 11.87 acres. A 24-metre-high central pylon with petals at the base represents the Guru and his strength and the three ‘C’ arches denote his three followers and the monoliths represent the 10 Sikh Gurus with their sayings inscribed on them,” the official said.